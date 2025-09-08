Left Menu

Jaishankar Calls for Fair Trade and Economic Resilience at BRICS Summit

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 23:23 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressing the virtual BRICS Leaders' Summit (Image: X/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a call for economic justice and collaboration, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the BRICS summit, emphasizing the urgent need for fair practices in global trade. He warned against increasing barriers and advocated for cooperation among BRICS nations to foster sustainable trade.

Representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the virtual leaders' summit, Jaishankar highlighted India's trade deficits with BRICS members and pressed for solutions. He underscored the importance of an open, equitable international trading system that benefits all stakeholders and safeguards developing nations.

Jaishankar called attention to geopolitical tensions, particularly in Ukraine and West Asia, and urged BRICS cooperation in stabilizing international trade. He stressed the necessity of multilateral reform, notably within the UN, to address global challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

