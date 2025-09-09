Karachi's Endless Traffic Chaos: Encroachments and Empty Promises

In Karachi, roads, markets, and neighborhoods continue to suffer severe congestion due to illegal encroachments. Despite repeated assurances from the Sindh government, the Karachi commissioner, and the city mayor, promised sweeping anti-encroachment drives have largely turned out as superficial measures. According to a report by The Express Tribune, these actions have done little to alleviate traffic chaos or improve the daily lives of millions.

Both the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's (KMC) anti-encroachment department and the 25 town administrations are said to stage regular raids. However, informal stalls and pushcarts often reappear shortly after being cleared, allegedly following the payment of bribes. Vendors accuse officials from KMC, town administrations, and traffic police of collecting 'protection money' on varying schedules, enabling continuous illegal occupation of public spaces.

Major arteries remain persistently clogged with permanent encroachments. University Road faces particular strain due to the Red Line project, while areas like Liaquatabad No. 10, Karimabad, and others suffer similarly. Reports highlight that in Saddar and on Rashid Minhas Road, illegal stalls and parking further impede pedestrian movement. The Express Tribune underscores government agencies' failure to introduce sustainable solutions amid corruption and lack of accountability.

The unrelenting encroachments exacerbate traffic conditions, compromise public safety, and hinder urban mobility. This ongoing predicament leaves Karachi residents frustrated, forcing them to navigate blocked spaces and confront daily challenges, despite the hollow promises of reform from city officials.