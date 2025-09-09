Left Menu

Karachi's Endless Traffic Chaos: Encroachments and Empty Promises

Karachi's roads remain congested with illegal encroachments, despite promises of action from officials. Temporary drives fail to offer lasting solutions as corruption persists. Major roads, like University Road, face severe obstructions, impacting daily life and safety. Residents grow frustrated with the lack of effective government intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:35 IST
Karachi's Endless Traffic Chaos: Encroachments and Empty Promises
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Karachi, roads, markets, and neighborhoods continue to suffer severe congestion due to illegal encroachments. Despite repeated assurances from the Sindh government, the Karachi commissioner, and the city mayor, promised sweeping anti-encroachment drives have largely turned out as superficial measures. According to a report by The Express Tribune, these actions have done little to alleviate traffic chaos or improve the daily lives of millions.

Both the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's (KMC) anti-encroachment department and the 25 town administrations are said to stage regular raids. However, informal stalls and pushcarts often reappear shortly after being cleared, allegedly following the payment of bribes. Vendors accuse officials from KMC, town administrations, and traffic police of collecting 'protection money' on varying schedules, enabling continuous illegal occupation of public spaces.

Major arteries remain persistently clogged with permanent encroachments. University Road faces particular strain due to the Red Line project, while areas like Liaquatabad No. 10, Karimabad, and others suffer similarly. Reports highlight that in Saddar and on Rashid Minhas Road, illegal stalls and parking further impede pedestrian movement. The Express Tribune underscores government agencies' failure to introduce sustainable solutions amid corruption and lack of accountability.

The unrelenting encroachments exacerbate traffic conditions, compromise public safety, and hinder urban mobility. This ongoing predicament leaves Karachi residents frustrated, forcing them to navigate blocked spaces and confront daily challenges, despite the hollow promises of reform from city officials.

TRENDING

1
Urgent Financial Aid Sought for Flood-Hit Punjab and Himachal Pradesh

Urgent Financial Aid Sought for Flood-Hit Punjab and Himachal Pradesh

 India
2
Mercedes-Benz Commits to India Amid EU-India Trade Talks

Mercedes-Benz Commits to India Amid EU-India Trade Talks

 Germany
3
Punjab Police Uncover Major Drug Cartel with Cross-Border Links

Punjab Police Uncover Major Drug Cartel with Cross-Border Links

 India
4
Punjab Police Crack Down on Pakistan-Linked Drug Cartel

Punjab Police Crack Down on Pakistan-Linked Drug Cartel

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High ESG scores don’t guarantee more accurate financial forecasts

Data and cost barriers blocking AI’s sustainable construction potential

Cloud-based AI platform boosts greenhouse crop monitoring

EHR system hacks surge as network servers and email become weak links

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025