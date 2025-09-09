Kathmandu Mayor Urges Gen Z to Show Restraint Amid Spiraling Protests

Amid tense nationwide protests largely led by Gen Z, Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah has called for restraint after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation. The protests, driven by demands for governmental accountability and outrage over corruption and police violence, continue to convulse the nation, as reported by The Himalayan Times.

In his Facebook post, Mayor Shah acknowledged the generational imprint on the movement, urging protesters to desist from further violence and property damage, noting, "Your demand for the government's resignation has been met." He highlighted the importance of preserving Nepal's wealth and emphasized the pivotal role Gen Z should play in shaping the country's future leadership.

Despite the Prime Minister's resignation, violence persists, resulting in at least 19 deaths and injuring more than 500 people. Protesters have targeted politicians' homes and government buildings, escalating tensions nationwide. Mayor Shah encouraged constructive engagement, suggesting discussions with the Chief of Army Staff post-Parliament dissolution as a strategic avenue for reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)