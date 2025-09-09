Left Menu

India-Iran Diplomatic Ties: Strengthened by Historical Bonds and Shared Vision

India and Iran reconvened for annual political consultations in Tehran, highlighting 75 years of diplomatic relations. Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation, connectivity projects, and multilateral engagements. Future consultations are planned for 2026 in New Delhi, as both nations aim to deepen their historical ties further.

In Tehran, India and Iran have intensified their diplomatic engagement during the annual bilateral political consultations. Co-chaired by Anand Prakash, India's Joint Secretary (PAI), and Mohammad Reza Bahrami, Iran's Director General for South Asia, the talks reflect both nations' commitment to strengthening 75 years of diplomatic relations.

A broad spectrum of issues, from connectivity projects like the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) to economic and trade matters, dominated the discussions. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global developments, reinforcing their shared commitment to work within the UN and other international organizations.

Expressing satisfaction over the regular consultations, both countries agreed to continue their efforts in deepening bilateral ties. The next meeting is scheduled for 2026 in New Delhi, underscoring the ongoing commitment to collaboration rooted in historical bonds and mutual interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

