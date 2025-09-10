Left Menu

Navigating AI Sovereignty: Global Leaders Urge Strategic Partnerships in National Security

At the 26th World Knowledge Forum in Seoul, experts emphasized the critical role of Sovereign AI, urging nations to develop independent AI systems. They warned against overreliance on foreign AI technologies, advocating for strategic partnerships and diversifying collaborations to safeguard national security interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:40 IST
Navigating AI Sovereignty: Global Leaders Urge Strategic Partnerships in National Security
Speakers at the 26th World Knoeledge Forum in Seoul (Photo/World Knowledge Forum). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

At the prestigious 26th World Knowledge Forum in Seoul, artificial intelligence (AI) was highlighted as a pivotal element of national security. Experts sounded the alarm over powerful nations potentially exploiting advanced AI for strategic leverage, urging countries to fortify their capabilities through the concept of 'Sovereign AI'.

Martin Kon, ex-president of Cohere, underlined Sovereign AI's scope beyond mere geography, stressing the importance of controlling national data infrastructure locally. He cautioned against storing sensitive data, particularly concerning national security, on overseas servers, advocating for robust local data environments.

Rebellions Inc.'s CEO Park Sung-hyun underscored the urgency for developing nations to pursue AI sovereignty, warning of AI's unpredictable trajectory. He advised Korea to form strategic partnerships to mitigate dependence on single entities, fostering autonomy while drawing from diverse global expertise.

Beyond AI, the forum addressed broader global challenges, with noted academics like James Robinson and Jared Diamond warning of ideological crises and nuclear threats, respectively. They called for political honesty and global consensus to resolve modern geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sieger Parking Revolutionizes Urban Space with Custom Parking Solutions

Sieger Parking Revolutionizes Urban Space with Custom Parking Solutions

 India
2
Mandelson's Regret: The Charismatic Liar's Grip

Mandelson's Regret: The Charismatic Liar's Grip

 United Kingdom
3
Allahabad HC grants bail to Samajwadi Party Azam Khan in Dungarpur 'forced eviction' case.

Allahabad HC grants bail to Samajwadi Party Azam Khan in Dungarpur 'forced e...

 India
4
Miran's Federal Reserve Nomination: A Game-Changer for US Interest Rate Policy?

Miran's Federal Reserve Nomination: A Game-Changer for US Interest Rate Poli...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025