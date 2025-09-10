Navigating AI Sovereignty: Global Leaders Urge Strategic Partnerships in National Security

At the prestigious 26th World Knowledge Forum in Seoul, artificial intelligence (AI) was highlighted as a pivotal element of national security. Experts sounded the alarm over powerful nations potentially exploiting advanced AI for strategic leverage, urging countries to fortify their capabilities through the concept of 'Sovereign AI'.

Martin Kon, ex-president of Cohere, underlined Sovereign AI's scope beyond mere geography, stressing the importance of controlling national data infrastructure locally. He cautioned against storing sensitive data, particularly concerning national security, on overseas servers, advocating for robust local data environments.

Rebellions Inc.'s CEO Park Sung-hyun underscored the urgency for developing nations to pursue AI sovereignty, warning of AI's unpredictable trajectory. He advised Korea to form strategic partnerships to mitigate dependence on single entities, fostering autonomy while drawing from diverse global expertise.

Beyond AI, the forum addressed broader global challenges, with noted academics like James Robinson and Jared Diamond warning of ideological crises and nuclear threats, respectively. They called for political honesty and global consensus to resolve modern geopolitical tensions.

