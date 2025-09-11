Left Menu

Mauritius and India: Strengthening a Timeless Bond

Mauritius Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam praised India's ongoing support across various sectors, emphasizing their deep ties. He announced an Ayurvedic Centre in Mauritius, made possible by Indian assistance. The visit highlights a 'special economic package' aimed at enhancing cooperation in education, energy, health, and infrastructure.

Mauritius Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The long-standing relationship between Mauritius and India was warmly acknowledged by Mauritius Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam during a press briefing held jointly with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Emphasizing the robust partnership, Ramgoolam noted that Mauritius has significantly benefited from India's assistance in critical sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure.

Highlighting key developments, Prime Minister Ramgoolam shared plans for an Ayurvedic Centre in Mauritius, underscoring India's supportive role in this initiative. He referred to the collaboration as part of a 'special economic package,' aimed at fostering further cooperation in sectors including energy and infrastructure, ultimately enhancing the quality of life in Mauritius.

During his visit, PM Ramgoolam expressed gratitude for the warm welcome in India, notably in Varanasi. This visit marks his first overseas trip in his current term, further cementing the dynamic diplomatic relations between Mauritius and India.

