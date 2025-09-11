Left Menu

UK Ambassador's Epstein Ties Spark Diplomatic Shake-Up

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has removed Peter Mandelson from his ambassadorial post to the US due to renewed scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Revelations about their close relationship, revealed through emails, have prompted a diplomatic reshuffle amidst pressure from survivors and calls for transparency.

In a significant diplomatic move, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has dismissed Peter Mandelson from his position as Britain's ambassador to the United States. This decision follows renewed scrutiny of Mandelson's connections to the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The UK's Foreign Ministry announced the termination on Thursday, citing newly uncovered emails as evidence of a deeper association between Mandelson and Epstein than previously understood. These revelations have prompted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to demand his recall from the post, marking a significant setback for the seasoned Labour politician.

One of the most significant pieces of evidence is an email from Mandelson to Epstein, urging him to fight for an early release just before Epstein faced an 18-month prison sentence in 2008. The release of a birthday album from 2003 further illustrated their close relationship, with Mandelson describing Epstein as "my best pal." With the controversy escalating, survivors of Epstein's network warn they may compile their own list of alleged abusers if transparency is not forthcoming, despite US President Donald Trump dismissing the demands for disclosure as a "Democrat hoax."

