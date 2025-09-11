Gen Z Leaders Ignite Political Shift Amidst Nepal's Turmoil

In Kathmandu, a press briefing by Generation Z leaders escalated into brief chaos as they addressed the media amid mounting anti-government protests across Nepal. The young leaders, at the forefront of these demonstrations, identified widespread corruption and political inefficiency as the core reasons propelling their mass mobilization against the government.

During a press conference on Thursday, protest leaders collectively endorsed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as their nominee for interim Prime Minister, following the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in response to nationwide protests. Gen Z leader Diwakar Dangal emphasized the movement's drive against rampant corruption, a sentiment echoed by thousands of young Nepalis protesting in Kathmandu and other major cities since September 8.

The leaders also stressed their commitment to ensuring peaceful protests, blaming incidents of violence and chaos on political infiltrators. Despite the unrest, Gen Z leaders remain steadfast in their demands for transparency and press forward with Karki, who garners robust support as a symbol of judicial integrity. The Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor, Balen Shah, also supports Karki as a powerful figurehead.