Moscow has officially unveiled Russia's first autonomous tram service, marking a groundbreaking development in the nation's public transportation sector. Announced on the Moscow government's official website, this initiative is central to the city's 2030 transport strategy, with the objective of integrating over 300 autonomous trams into the system by that year. Expectations are set for these high-tech vehicles to represent 90 percent of the fleet by 2035.

The autonomous tram, as reported by TV BRICS, showcases impressive capabilities including independent stop management, door operation, traffic signal compliance, pedestrian yielding, and track switching, all while staying precisely on schedule. Since its rigorous testing phase commenced in May 2024, the tram has covered over 8,000 kilometers without any traffic infractions, a testament to its safety and reliability. Federal regulations currently require an operator present during operation for oversight and non-driving activities like fare monitoring; however, all driving functions are executed by AI and sophisticated software crafted in Moscow.

The tram's launch was the culmination of a three-phase testing process, beginning with nocturnal runs sans passengers, progressing to supervised passenger-inclusive journeys, and eventually achieving full autonomous operation. By late 2025, Moscow intends to run three autonomous trams regularly, expanding to 15 by 2026. Parallel to this, the city is gearing up to initiate testing for its first autonomous metro train in December 2025, with a launch into full passenger service expected in 2026. This initiative underscores Moscow's ambition to lead in cutting-edge public transit solutions, focusing on enhancing passenger experiences, reducing emissions, and improving traffic efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)