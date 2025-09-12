Left Menu

Nepal's Path to Stability: Sushila Karki Proposed as Interim Leader

Calls for Sushila Karki, Nepal's former Chief Justice, to lead an interim government offer hope for restoration in crisis-hit Nepal. With corruption-free credentials, Karki is seen as a solution amid Gen Z protests. Political leaders and army chiefs are set to discuss the proposal in a high-level meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 10:41 IST
Former Indian diplomat Mahesh Sachdev (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, former Indian diplomat Mahesh Sachdev expressed optimism about the proposal to appoint Nepal's former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the head of an interim government. He highlighted Karki's unblemished record as a potential path to restoring stability in the country.

Sachdev noted, "This generation argues that critical institutions and leaders have failed their constitutional obligations. By assigning an individual with an impeccable reputation, Nepal could return to normalcy and potentially set the stage for constitutional reforms." Meanwhile, the Gen Z protests in Kathmandu Valley continue, with the death toll rising to 34, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

As of now, 1,368 individuals have sustained injuries amid the unrest. Health authorities report that 949 have been discharged from hospitals, while several others remain hospitalized. In response to the national crisis, top military and political leaders will convene at the President's House to deliberate on Karki's interim leadership, following Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

