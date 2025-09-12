Punjab's Flood Crisis: Rivers Overflow, Communities in Peril

Punjab is experiencing a relentless flood crisis as the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers overflow, inundating thousands of villages and displacing millions across the province. According to Pakistani media outlet Dawn, the situation escalated after Indian authorities issued alerts, prompting evacuations along the Sutlej River.

At Panjnad Headworks on the Chenab River, water discharge surged to an exceptional level, exceeding 668,000 cusecs. The flow increased by 100,000 cusecs between Wednesday and early Thursday, triggering mass evacuations in Alipur tehsil. A protective dyke near Shujabad collapsed again, submerging communities along the riverbank, while pressure downstream affected Sindh's Guddu and Sukkur barrages, maintaining flood levels above 400,000 cusecs.

In Rahim Yar Khan, the river flow crossed 660,000 cusecs at Chachran Sharif, but no immediate threats were identified. Authorities report that over 4,500 villages and approximately 4.287 million people have been affected, with 2.262 million relocated. Relief efforts include setting up 396 relief camps and 490 medical camps, and evacuating over 362,000 people across the province.

(With inputs from agencies.)