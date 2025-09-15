Left Menu

Bulgaria extinguishes 121 fires in 24 hours, No injuries reported

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 14:41 IST
Bulgaria extinguishes 121 fires in 24 hours, No injuries reported
Wildfires rage across Bulgaria (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Sofia [Bulgaria], September 15 (ANI/TPS): A total of 121 fires have been extinguished in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours, with no injuries reported, the General Directorate of Fire Safety and Population Protection announced. Firefighters responded to 157 reports of accidents as of 6:00 AM. Nineteen fires with direct material damage occurred, including eight in residential buildings, one in auxiliary, temporary or temporary buildings, and seven in vehicles and others.

According to the Directorate, 102 fires occurred without causing material damage, of which 62 occurred in dry grass, forest litter and bushes. Five false calls were registered. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

