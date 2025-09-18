Exile Tibetan Parliament Concludes Session; New Election Commissioners Appointed

The tenth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile has come to an end in Dharamshala, a notable hill town in northern India, with significant developments on the last day. In a decisive move, the exile parliament has appointed two additional election commissioners, signaling the commencement of preparations for the upcoming general elections of the Tibetan parliament and the presidency of the Tibetan government in exile.

This election process is slated to initiate in October this year, with an expected completion by May 2026. The eight-day session, held from September 10 to September 18, 2025, was a general session aimed at scrutinizing the operational performance of various departments. Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Dolma Tsering, informed ANI, "Today marks the conclusion of our eight-day Parliamentary session, following extensive review and discussion." The session also saw the passage of the Tibet Solidarity Resolution, addressing the severe conditions within Tibet, marking a day of significant legislative activity.

As part of this session, gratitude was formally expressed to the Dalai Lama in light of his 90th birthday, deemed the 'compassion year'. Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering expressed that recognizing His Holiness's contributions to the resilient Tibetan community in exile was of utmost importance. The session's agenda focused extensively on the active participation of parliament members in key discussions, with outcomes considered as progressive. The appointment of two new election commissioners is set to initiate a fresh chapter for both the parliament and the Kashag, with their operational blueprint expected soon, spearheading the election process slated to kickstart in October in anticipation of a conclusion by May 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)