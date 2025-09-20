Hezbollah Calls for Saudi Alliance Against Israel Amid Rising Tensions

Hezbollah's Secretary-General Naim Qassem has made a public appeal to Saudi Arabia, seeking the restoration of ties with the Lebanese armed group as a measure to consolidate a joint front against Israel, according to Al Jazeera.

The appeal was made following intensified Israeli assaults on southern Lebanon, with Qassem urging the Saudis to open a 'new chapter' with Hezbollah, underscored by three core principles: engaging in dialogue to settle disputes, recognizing Israel as the primary adversary, and suspending past grievances.

Highlighting that Hezbollah's military actions are solely directed against Israel, Qassem warned that external pressures on the group would serve only Israeli interests.

The longstanding enmity between Saudi Arabia and Hezbollah stems from the broader geopolitical discord between Riyadh and Tehran, Hezbollah's chief ally. The Gulf Cooperation Council, spearheaded by Saudi Arabia, labeled Hezbollah as a 'terrorist' organization in 2016 for its allegiance to Bashar al-Assad in Syria and support of Yemen's Houthis.

Qassem characterized Israel as a 'colonial entity' supported historically by Britain and currently by the United States, accusing the nation of heinous acts backed by American involvement, in contravention of international statutes.

He argued against the effectiveness of 'soft war, sanctions, and the Abraham Accords,' noting their failure to guarantee victories for the U.S. and Israel, which he claimed have resorted to 'genocide.' Al Jazeera's report quoted Qassem questioning the U.S.'s sincerity after Israel's September 9 attack on Qatar, suggesting a significant shift post-strike.

Amidst U.S. demands for Lebanon to demilitarize Hezbollah under a 2024 ceasefire deal, Qassem stated the group's willingness for dialogue 'from a position of strength,' reaffirming its unwavering resolve to combat Israeli occupation.

Concurrently, Saudi Arabia's recent mutual defense agreement with Pakistan, in response to Israel's raid on Qatar, further complicates Middle Eastern dynamics as reported by Al Jazeera. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned Israel's aggressive tactics as violations of the ceasefire, which stipulates Hezbollah's demilitarization and withdrawal, whereas Israel persists in occupying southern territories.