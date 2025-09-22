Left Menu

Nepal's Interim Government Reshuffles: New Ministers Take Office Amid Controversy

Nepal's President administered the oath to four new ministers, reshaping the interim government led by Prime Minister Sushila Karki, bringing the total to eight. The cabinet reshuffle excluded Sangita Mishra amidst controversy and tensions following protests against a social media ban and corruption, leading to several deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 17:43 IST
Nepal's Interim Government Reshuffles: New Ministers Take Office Amid Controversy
Interim Nepali Prime Minister Sushila Karki at cabinet's oath taking ceremony (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a significant political move, Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel on Monday swore in four new ministers into the interim government headed by Prime Minister Sushila Karki. The ceremony, held at Shital Niwas in Kathmandu, brings the total number of cabinet members to eight as the interim administration gears up for future elections.

Among the newly appointed are former Supreme Court Justice Anil Kumar Sinha, who takes over the Industry and Law portfolios, and innovator Mahabir Pun, who will lead the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology. Agriculture responsibilities will now fall under Madan Pariyar, while noted journalist Jagdish Kharel takes charge of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

Notably absent from the swearing-in was Sangita Mishra, recommended for Health Minister, due to controversies from her past tenure, affecting Finance and Home Ministers. The reshuffle also comes amidst tensions following a crackdown on anti-corruption and social media protests resulting in multiple deaths. Current changes highlight Karki's strategic placements as preparations for the 2026 elections continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive Nvidia Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Superpower Vision

Massive Nvidia Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Superpower Vision

 United States
2
Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

 Global
3
Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

 Global
4
Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials Penalized

Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025