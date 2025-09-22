Nepal's Interim Government Reshuffles: New Ministers Take Office Amid Controversy

In a significant political move, Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel on Monday swore in four new ministers into the interim government headed by Prime Minister Sushila Karki. The ceremony, held at Shital Niwas in Kathmandu, brings the total number of cabinet members to eight as the interim administration gears up for future elections.

Among the newly appointed are former Supreme Court Justice Anil Kumar Sinha, who takes over the Industry and Law portfolios, and innovator Mahabir Pun, who will lead the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology. Agriculture responsibilities will now fall under Madan Pariyar, while noted journalist Jagdish Kharel takes charge of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

Notably absent from the swearing-in was Sangita Mishra, recommended for Health Minister, due to controversies from her past tenure, affecting Finance and Home Ministers. The reshuffle also comes amidst tensions following a crackdown on anti-corruption and social media protests resulting in multiple deaths. Current changes highlight Karki's strategic placements as preparations for the 2026 elections continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)