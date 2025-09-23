Left Menu

UN General Assembly Convenes Amid Global Turmoil

World leaders gather at the UN General Assembly's 80th session in New York. Key issues include the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine. France and Saudi Arabia push for Palestinian statehood. President Trump and other leaders set to speak. A pivotal moment for international cooperation during global crises.

France and Saudi Arabia host a meeting of heads of state and government on a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
World leaders have convened in New York for the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, where discussions are set to focus heavily on the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

The gathering, which began its high-level general debate on Tuesday, follows the annual tradition of Brazil opening the session, with the United States speaking second due to its host nation status. This year marks a period of significant global tensions, with Israel's actions in Gaza and Russia's activities in Ukraine looming large over the proceedings.

In a significant move on Monday, France and Saudi Arabia led efforts to gain support for Palestinian statehood recognition, despite resistance from the US and Israel. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is set to address the assembly via video, due to a US visa denial, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is slated to speak on Friday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is participating in the debates and meeting world leaders there.

President Trump is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech, participate in bilateral and multilateral discussions, and make remarks at a UN Leaders' Reception. Notably absent is Russian President Vladimir Putin, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov heading Moscow's delegation. China, India, and other nations are sending key representatives, with strategic talks revolving around trade, defense, and key global issues.

This year, for the first time since 1967, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will address the assembly, while tensions escalate due to Iran's suspension of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency and Qatar's response to recent Israeli attacks.

The theme, "Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights," underscores the necessity of unity amid international challenges. Annalena Baerbock, leading the session, called for renewed international cooperation to tackle crises ranging from energy trade to human rights, in hopes of achieving a cohesive future for global governance.

