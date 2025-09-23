Protests Erupt in New York as Bangladesh Interim Govt Chief Yunus Faces Backlash

Bangladesh's interim government leader Muhammad Yunus encountered protests upon his arrival in New York, where supporters of the Awami League, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, greeted him with eggs. The demonstration also targeted Akhtar Hossain, a significant figure in the newly established National Citizen Party, highlighting ongoing political tensions.

Video circulating across social media platforms captured protesters labeling Hossain a 'terrorist' and chanting against Yunus. These tensions trace back to the July 2024 student protests against Hasina, which ultimately led to her seeking refuge in India and the establishment of Yunus's interim government. Despite the incident involving Yunus and Hossain, other officials like BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir were not targeted.

Meanwhile, Yunus remains committed to ensuring a free and fair election in February next year. In meetings with US officials, Yunus emphasized preparing for peaceful elections and sought American partnership on regional challenges including reviving SAARC, tackling the Rohingya crisis, and enhancing regional cooperation with entities like ASEAN, Nepal, and Bhutan.