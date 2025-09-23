Left Menu

Protests Erupt in New York as Bangladesh Interim Govt Chief Yunus Faces Backlash

Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus faced egg-throwing protests by Awami League supporters in New York. The incident, targeting Yunus' companion Akhtar Hossain, was captured on viral video. Despite the disruption, Yunus pressed on with plans for a peaceful February election and sought US support for regional issues and the Rohingya crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 12:42 IST
Protests Erupt in New York as Bangladesh Interim Govt Chief Yunus Faces Backlash
Logo of Awami League (Photo/X@albd1971). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Bangladesh's interim government leader Muhammad Yunus encountered protests upon his arrival in New York, where supporters of the Awami League, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, greeted him with eggs. The demonstration also targeted Akhtar Hossain, a significant figure in the newly established National Citizen Party, highlighting ongoing political tensions.

Video circulating across social media platforms captured protesters labeling Hossain a 'terrorist' and chanting against Yunus. These tensions trace back to the July 2024 student protests against Hasina, which ultimately led to her seeking refuge in India and the establishment of Yunus's interim government. Despite the incident involving Yunus and Hossain, other officials like BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir were not targeted.

Meanwhile, Yunus remains committed to ensuring a free and fair election in February next year. In meetings with US officials, Yunus emphasized preparing for peaceful elections and sought American partnership on regional challenges including reviving SAARC, tackling the Rohingya crisis, and enhancing regional cooperation with entities like ASEAN, Nepal, and Bhutan.

TRENDING

1
Strategic Collaboration Boosts Cervical Cancer Prevention Efforts

Strategic Collaboration Boosts Cervical Cancer Prevention Efforts

 India
2
Cyberattack Brings Jaguar Land Rover to a Halt

Cyberattack Brings Jaguar Land Rover to a Halt

 Global
3
Debunking Myths: Paracetamol, Vaccines, and Autism

Debunking Myths: Paracetamol, Vaccines, and Autism

 Switzerland
4
Chad Mizelle to Step Down from DOJ: A Close Trump Ally Returns Home

Chad Mizelle to Step Down from DOJ: A Close Trump Ally Returns Home

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025