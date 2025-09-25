Left Menu

China's Intensifying Crackdown: From Digital Control to Global Scrutiny

China is intensifying its crackdown on dissent and digital surveillance, as highlighted by recent developments in Zhang Zhan's case and Beijing's increasing control over media and civil society. Global critics and human rights entities continue to scrutinize these measures, emphasizing the oppressive climate faced by activists and journalists.

25-09-2025
Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
The latest report from Human Rights in China sheds light on the country's tightening grip on dissent, surveillance, and digital control amidst an increasingly oppressive human rights climate. Central to global concern is citizen journalist Zhang Zhan, who received an additional four-year prison sentence in Shanghai.

Zhang gained international coverage in 2020 when she documented Wuhan's COVID-19 conditions, challenging state-controlled narratives. Her arrests and subsequent sentencing drew significant criticism, with the UN describing her conviction as "deeply disturbing." Her case underscores the broader suppression of independent voices in China.

Human Rights in China also highlights Beijing's legal and cyber strategy transformation, incorporating an upgraded official law database, and a prototype "Satellite Internet Firewall" equipped with AI technologies. Global unease grows over these measures, alongside accusations of transnational repression and increasing civil societal pressures within China, particularly in Hong Kong and among minority communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

