PM Sharif Calls for Climate Justice: Urges Global Action Beyond Debt

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made a compelling call for the international community to fulfill its climate finance obligations, warning that debt-centered solutions are insufficient for addressing crises faced by vulnerable countries such as Pakistan, according to a report by Dawn.

Addressing a Special Climate Event convened by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, together with Brazil's president, COP30's host nation, Sharif emphasized, "Loans over loans, [and] adding to loans is not a solution," urging developed nations to adhere to their commitments for future generations' well-being.

The prime minister highlighted Pakistan's ongoing struggles with the aftermath of the catastrophic 2022 floods, which caused over $30 billion in damages and affected millions. Notably, Sharif reiterated Pakistan's minimal role in global emissions while reaffirming its dedication to advancing its climate agenda.

Sharif outlined Pakistan's progress on Nationally Determined Contributions, pointing to significant steps like a sevenfold increase in solar energy since 2021 and extensive mangrove restoration. His future plans include raising renewable energy in the energy mix significantly and expanding nuclear and clean mobility infrastructure.

Sharif, however, lamented that Pakistan's adaptation efforts face severe challenges due to inadequate international climate finance. UN Secretary General Guterres underscored the possibility of limiting global warming to 1.5°C by century's end while urging a credible global response at COP30, including mobilizing $1.3 trillion annually in climate finance.

As COP30 approaches, Guterres stressed the necessity for effective debt relief measures like debt swaps and disaster pause clauses, pointing out that developing nations least responsible for climate change are suffering the most.

(With inputs from agencies.)