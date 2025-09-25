PoGB Traders Persist with Sit-In Despite Tax Exemption Offer

In a determined move, traders in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan have elected to continue their protest sit-in, despite an offer from the government to conditionally exempt certain imports from federal taxes. This stalwart stance comes after negotiations in Islamabad involving federal and local leaders resulted in the conditional tax exemptions. Reported by Dawn on Thursday, trade leader Javed Hussain expressed discontent with the proposed settlement, emphasizing that the traders do not agree to end their prolonged demonstration initiated in July.

Hussain articulated that the traders' rejection of the agreement stems from the limitations placed on imports and the annual cap of PKR 4 billion. Arguing that these measures contradict PoGB's legal standing and constitutional exemptions, he stated that the Islamabad decision fails to address the core issues at hand. The disagreement signifies continued disruption of trade activities at the critical Sost Dry Port, adding economic pressure on the region.

The absence of a statutory regulatory order further fuels the protestors' skepticism. Hussain warns that without an SRO, the agreement holds little substance, leading traders to contemplate a more assertive 'Plan C'. Amidst unresolved grievances, stakeholders are set to convene and evaluate the agreement's deficiencies, as their persistent calls for structural tax reforms echo throughout the region.