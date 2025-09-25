Somali President Urges Urgent Global Action on Gaza at UN Assembly

At the High-Level Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud made a poignant plea to global leaders for urgent action on the Gaza crisis. During his address on Thursday, Mohamud urged for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian relief for the Palestinian people facing ongoing suffering and violence.

He underscored the severe displacement and deprivation experienced in Gaza and other occupied territories, demanding an international commitment towards a two-state solution as the only viable path to enduring peace in the Middle East. Alongside this appeal, Mohamud drew attention to the numerous challenges faced by fragile states, including Somalia, highlighting statistics from the World Bank that categorize 39 countries as 'fragile and conflict-affected.'

In his speech, Mohamud also showcased Somalia's strides towards stability, crediting these achievements to international support and multilateral cooperation. He emphasized Somalia as a testament to how global solidarity can foster a safer, more progressive world. His address was followed by other global leaders, as discussions around the war in Gaza, climate change, and geopolitical tensions continued to dominate the Assembly's agenda.

