Palestinian President Condemns Israeli Actions at UN Assembly

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas accused Israel of war crimes in Gaza during his UN address, as Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud called for urgent international intervention. Both leaders emphasized the humanitarian crisis and the need for a ceasefire, while Mohamud highlighted struggles facing fragile states like Somalia.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 80th UNGA session via video link (Photo/YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
In a powerful speech to the 80th United Nations General Assembly, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas sharply criticized Israel's Gaza operations, labeling them as war crimes and crimes against humanity. Denied U.S. visas, Abbas addressed the assembly via video link, stressing that Israel's actions would be historically recorded as grave humanitarian tragedies.

Highlighting the dire conditions facing Palestinians, Abbas condemned the Israeli military's violent acts, which have resulted in over 220,000 Palestinian casualties, mostly innocent civilians. He depicted the situation in Gaza as one of genocide, destruction, starvation, and displacement.

Echoing Abbas's concerns, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud urged the international community to act swiftly. He called for a ceasefire and greater humanitarian efforts, warning of the broader struggles in fragile states. Mohamud emphasized Somalia's recovery as a testament to the power of global solidarity and multilateral support.

