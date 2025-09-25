Left Menu

Abbas Stresses Palestinian Unity, Rejects Hamas Actions at UNGA

Addressing the United Nations, Palestinian President Abbas rejected Hamas' recent actions and affirmed Gaza as part of Palestine. He called for an end to the conflict, proposed governance plans for Gaza, and urged international cooperation for peace and Palestinian reform, while emphasizing Palestinian resilience and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:37 IST
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 80th UN General Assembly via video link (Photo/YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

In a resolute address to the United Nations General Assembly, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas firmly rejected the violent actions carried out by Hamas on October 7, affirming that such acts do not reflect the Palestinian people's quest for liberation. Abbas emphasized the need for governmental responsibility over the Gaza Strip, excluding Hamas from future governance roles.

Abbas painted a vivid picture of the enduring struggle faced by Palestinians, drawing attention to decades of Israeli occupation and aggression. He lamented the inaction of international resolutions and underscored the systematic violations of the Oslo Accords by Israel. Yet, he expressed gratitude for global support and differentiated Palestinian solidarity from anti-Semitism.

Calling for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian aid access to Gaza, Abbas laid out a vision for Palestinian self-administration under international oversight, pushing for elections post-conflict and urging a reevaluation of Israeli-Palestinian economic ties. His impassioned conclusion called for steadfastness amidst adversity, with hopes for a just peace and the ultimate liberation of Palestine.

