Kremlin Seeks Clarity on U.S. Ukraine Peace Plan Amendments

The Kremlin has announced its intention to reach out to the United States for clarification on alterations made to Washington's Ukraine peace plan. This follows Washington's consultations with Ukraine and European governments.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov disclosed that preparations for direct communication with American officials are underway. However, the specifics of these engagements have not been detailed.

While details about the level of these contacts remain unspecified, it's anticipated that Kirill Dmitriev, President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for investment, will travel to Miami to meet with U.S. negotiators in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)