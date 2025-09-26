Left Menu

Taiwan Eyes Strategic Growth with India: Prospective FTA and Economic Expansion Plans Unveiled

Taiwan explores strategic avenues to strengthen economic ties with India, eyeing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Key figures emphasize growing exports and investment potential, with plans for expanded manufacturing by Delta Electronics in Tamil Nadu. Bilateral trade anticipated to surge, setting new records in the coming years.

he Chairman of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), James Chih-Fang Huang (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
James Chih-Fang Huang, Chairman of Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), exuded optimism about cementing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India, during the ongoing Taiwan Expo 2025 at Bharat Mandapam. He underscored India's strategic significance in Taiwan's export strategy, noting its emergence as a pivotal export destination.

Huang highlighted that India, now the fourth largest global economy, is integral to Taiwan's trade blueprint, becoming the foremost market for Taiwanese exports, multiplying sixfold in recent years. The bilateral trade is forecasted to double over the next half-decade, with Taiwan keen on exploring investments and partnerships in India.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Lin, President of Delta Electronics India, disclosed plans to augment their manufacturing footprint in Tamil Nadu, aligning with favorable governmental policies. Concurrently, Yu-Chi Chen of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India echoed a bullish outlook on bilateral trade, anticipating major milestones in 2024 and beyond.

