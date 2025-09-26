India's Digital Transformation in Justice System Showcased at UNHRC

In an impactful presentation at the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Sai Sampath Mettu, CEO of the ECO FAWN Society, lauded India's efforts in transforming its judicial framework. He underscored the successful integration of technology to enhance justice delivery, noting the country's impressive strides in judicial reforms.

Mettu highlighted India's digital judiciary initiatives, notably the e-Courts Mission Mode Project and the JUSTIS App, which have revolutionized transparency and accessibility within the justice system. These measures have notably empowered marginalized groups, including women, rural citizens, and individuals with disabilities, by facilitating easier access to legal resources.

He also pointed out that India's quick shift to virtual court hearings during the pandemic exemplified the legal system's resilience and adaptability. With over USD 800 million invested in judicial infrastructure, India sets a precedent for other developing nations aiming to modernize their legal systems, promoting fairness and human rights worldwide.

