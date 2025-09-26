Left Menu

Global Leaders Rally Behind Taiwan's Bid for UN Inclusion

Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr. advocates for Taiwan's inclusion in the United Nations, criticizing China's interpretation of UN Resolution 2758. During the UN General Assembly, several world leaders supported Taiwan, emphasizing its potential contributions to global challenges and sustainable development goals amidst rising international concern over its exclusion.

Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr. has renewed calls for Taiwan's participation in the United Nations, condemning China's manipulation of UN Resolution 2758. His comments, delivered at the UN General Assembly, have attracted backing from various global leaders, according to the Taipei Times.

The Taipei Times reports Whipps highlighted the urgency of addressing Taiwan's exclusion, which has sidelined the voices of its 23 million citizens. He contended that Beijing has misused the 1971 resolution—which acknowledged the People's Republic of China in place of Taiwan—to assert territorial claims over Taiwan. "China has misinterpreted Resolution 2758 to mute Taiwan, whereas its inclusion would fortify the UN," Whipps stated.

Palau, maintaining formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan since 1999, emerges as a steadfast ally. Whipps emphasized, "No capable community should be left out of global problem-solving," reiterating Palau's stance on inclusion. Leaders like Paraguayan President Santiago Pena and Czech President Petr Pavel also voiced support, pointing to the necessity of Taiwan's representation for global justice and security.

Additionally, the Marshall Islands and Eswatini linked Taiwan's engagement to advancing UN Sustainable Development Goals. Marshallese President Hilda Heine labelled Taiwan as a vital collaborator in achieving these targets, while King Mswati III of Eswatini called for UN mechanisms to involve Taiwan in SDG efforts. This international support reveals increasing concern regarding Taiwan's marginalization amid escalating pressure from Beijing. (ANI)

