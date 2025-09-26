Left Menu

India Monitors US Tariff Hike on Branded Pharma: Potential Impacts Explored

India is closely monitoring the potential impacts of the US decision to impose 100% tariffs on branded pharmaceuticals from October 2025, announced by President Donald Trump. The tariffs aim to boost local manufacturing but will not affect generic drugs or APIs, which form the bulk of India's exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:21 IST
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses the weekly press briefing in New Delhi (Photo/MEA YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that could have far-reaching implications for the pharmaceutical industry, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Friday that India is paying close attention to the United States' recent declaration of a 100% tariff on branded and patented drug imports. The measure, set to take effect on October 1, 2025, was confirmed by MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a weekly briefing.

President Donald Trump revealed the tariff plan on his Truth Social platform, underscoring that the levy would apply to pharmaceuticals unless manufacturing companies are constructing facilities in the U.S. Jaiswal mentioned that various Indian governmental departments are evaluating the potential consequences for the nation's pharmaceutical sector.

While the tariffs could significantly affect multinational pharmaceutical companies, India appears to have some buffer. Sudarshan Jain from the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance noted that as the majority of India's pharmaceutical exports to the U.S. consist of generic drugs, which are not subject to the tariffs, the impact may be limited. Despite the looming tariffs, India's exports in this sector remain robust, having recently witnessed a notable increase.

Latest News

