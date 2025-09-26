Trump Claims Imminent Breakthrough in Gaza Conflict Amid Tensions

US President Donald Trump confidently announced on Friday a potential breakthrough in negotiations aimed at resolving the ongoing Gaza conflict, stating that a deal may soon be achieved. His remarks were made from the South Lawn of the White House, where he highlighted the possibility of retrieving hostages and ending the war.

Earlier in the week, Trump introduced a comprehensive 21-point initiative designed to resolve the Gaza crisis, during discussions with Arab leaders at the United Nations General Assembly. In contrast, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized Israel's commitment to eradicating Hamas amid ongoing military operations in Gaza City.

Netanyahu's stance, expressed at the UN General Assembly, underscores a divergence from Trump's optimism. While Qatar has attempted to mediate with US support, efforts have stalled following Israeli actions targeting Hamas leaders in Doha. Netanyahu also stated Israel's ongoing mission to dismantle the last remnants of Hamas.

Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with Trump on Monday at the White House, where Trump plans to brief him on talks with Gulf and Arab leaders regarding the administration's plan for Gaza's future post-conflict. Despite Israeli advancements in Gaza City, Trump reinforced that Netanyahu will not pursue annexation of the West Bank.

As Israeli forces press into Gaza City, identified as Hamas's final stronghold, humanitarian challenges continue to mount, resulting in significant civilian displacement. Since the recent escalation of hostilities, over 64,000 Palestinians have lost their lives following the surprise Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which also claimed 1,200 lives.

