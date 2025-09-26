Left Menu

Trump Claims Imminent Breakthrough in Gaza Conflict Amid Tensions

US President Donald Trump expresses optimism over negotiations to end the Gaza conflict, suggesting a potential deal is near. However, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu remains resolute in eliminating Hamas. Trump presented a 21-point plan while emphasizing a non-annexation policy in the West Bank amid ongoing Israeli operations in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:47 IST
Trump Claims Imminent Breakthrough in Gaza Conflict Amid Tensions
US President Donald Trump (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump confidently announced on Friday a potential breakthrough in negotiations aimed at resolving the ongoing Gaza conflict, stating that a deal may soon be achieved. His remarks were made from the South Lawn of the White House, where he highlighted the possibility of retrieving hostages and ending the war.

Earlier in the week, Trump introduced a comprehensive 21-point initiative designed to resolve the Gaza crisis, during discussions with Arab leaders at the United Nations General Assembly. In contrast, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized Israel's commitment to eradicating Hamas amid ongoing military operations in Gaza City.

Netanyahu's stance, expressed at the UN General Assembly, underscores a divergence from Trump's optimism. While Qatar has attempted to mediate with US support, efforts have stalled following Israeli actions targeting Hamas leaders in Doha. Netanyahu also stated Israel's ongoing mission to dismantle the last remnants of Hamas.

Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with Trump on Monday at the White House, where Trump plans to brief him on talks with Gulf and Arab leaders regarding the administration's plan for Gaza's future post-conflict. Despite Israeli advancements in Gaza City, Trump reinforced that Netanyahu will not pursue annexation of the West Bank.

As Israeli forces press into Gaza City, identified as Hamas's final stronghold, humanitarian challenges continue to mount, resulting in significant civilian displacement. Since the recent escalation of hostilities, over 64,000 Palestinians have lost their lives following the surprise Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which also claimed 1,200 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
London Stocks Surge Amid Banking and Consumer Gains

London Stocks Surge Amid Banking and Consumer Gains

 Global
2
Heroic Healthcare Efforts: Tribal Woman Safely Delivers Baby in Remote Village

Heroic Healthcare Efforts: Tribal Woman Safely Delivers Baby in Remote Villa...

 India
3
Urgent Call to Protect the Fragile Himalayas from Chardham Development Risks

Urgent Call to Protect the Fragile Himalayas from Chardham Development Risks

 India
4
B Shivadhar Reddy Appointed as Telangana's New Director General of Police

B Shivadhar Reddy Appointed as Telangana's New Director General of Police

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025