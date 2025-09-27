Left Menu

Pakistan Balances US and China Ties Amid New Defence Pacts

In an interview, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif emphasized the strength of Pak-China relations, dismissing concerns over US-Pakistan ties after meetings with President Trump. Asif highlighted China's reliability, especially in arms supply, while a new Saudi-Pakistan Defence Pact underscores evolving regional alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:05 IST
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a revealing interview, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif addressed concerns over the country's diplomatic balancing act between the United States and China, following a meeting with US President Donald Trump. Asif reassured that longstanding Pak-China relations remain robust despite increasing US-Pakistan interactions.

Speaking to British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan, Asif cited Pakistan's significant procurement of Chinese arms, suggesting that China remains undisturbed by Pakistan's recent engagements with Trump. Dismissing worries about jeopardizing ties with Beijing, Asif reinforced the enduring strategic partnership formed since the late 1950s, underpinning China's critical support in numerous defence sectors.

The Defence Minister elaborated on the reliability of China as an ally, juxtaposed with the perceived unreliability of the US. Asif's comments arrive amid a formal defense pact with Saudi Arabia and ahead of PM Shehbaz Sharif's UNGA speech lauding Trump. The new agreement promises mutual defence support, marking a significant step in Pakistan-Saudi relations.

