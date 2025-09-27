Bhutan Advocates for UN Reform, Backs India and Japan's UNSC Bid

In a powerful address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly, Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay pushed for a reform of the United Nations Security Council. He specifically noted that India and Japan are "deserving nations" for permanent membership, reflecting current global dynamics. Tobgay argued for a reinvigorated multilateral system to tackle global issues like climate change, poverty, and conflicts, underscoring the importance of a United Nations that is both responsive and effective.

"Bhutan supports reform of the United Nations, including the Security Council," Tobgay stated firmly. He advocated for expanding both permanent and non-permanent memberships to include capable, leading countries such as India and Japan. This declaration aligns with India's long-held aspirations for a permanent UNSC seat, a goal gaining momentum with support from the recent BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting chaired by India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar.

Highlighting pervasive global challenges, Tobgay painted a grim picture of today's world: "A planet in climate crisis, persistent poverty, and conflicts that shatter lives and erode international trust." He backed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' UN80 initiative, prompting a call for "renewed purpose" to enhance the UN's ability to take decisive action on peace, sustainable development, and climate change. As the planet looks towards the UN's centennial, Tobgay envisions a future of peace, stability, and opportunity for all children worldwide.