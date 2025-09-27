Bhutan Advocates for UN Reform, Backs India and Japan's UNSC Bid
Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, during the UNGA80, called for reforming the UN Security Council to include nations like India and Japan. He emphasized the urgency for multilateralism to address climate change, poverty, and conflict, aligning with broader calls for a more effective and representative United Nations.
- Country:
- United States
In a powerful address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly, Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay pushed for a reform of the United Nations Security Council. He specifically noted that India and Japan are "deserving nations" for permanent membership, reflecting current global dynamics. Tobgay argued for a reinvigorated multilateral system to tackle global issues like climate change, poverty, and conflicts, underscoring the importance of a United Nations that is both responsive and effective.
"Bhutan supports reform of the United Nations, including the Security Council," Tobgay stated firmly. He advocated for expanding both permanent and non-permanent memberships to include capable, leading countries such as India and Japan. This declaration aligns with India's long-held aspirations for a permanent UNSC seat, a goal gaining momentum with support from the recent BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting chaired by India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar.
Highlighting pervasive global challenges, Tobgay painted a grim picture of today's world: "A planet in climate crisis, persistent poverty, and conflicts that shatter lives and erode international trust." He backed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' UN80 initiative, prompting a call for "renewed purpose" to enhance the UN's ability to take decisive action on peace, sustainable development, and climate change. As the planet looks towards the UN's centennial, Tobgay envisions a future of peace, stability, and opportunity for all children worldwide.
ALSO READ
Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez Shine at Thrilling Japanese Grand Prix Sprint
Bagnaia Triumphs at Japanese Grand Prix
India's Leadership on Global Stage: BRICS 2026 and Strong Anti-Terrorism Stance
Francesco Bagnaia Shatters Lap Record at Japanese Grand Prix
Trump's Tariffs Exempt EU and Japan Pharma