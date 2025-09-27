Russia Endorses India's UNSC Bid Amid Calls for Global Reform

Russia has firmly supported India's longstanding ambition to secure a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov underscoring the urgency of reform during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Speaking on Saturday, Lavrov argued that the UNSC must evolve to accurately reflect the contemporary global landscape.

Lavrov stated that Russia is backing both India and Brazil for permanent seats, highlighting the need for increased representation from Asia, Africa, and Latin America. This endorsement marks Russia as the only permanent UNSC member to openly support India's candidacy. Lavrov emphasized that global balance has dramatically shifted since the UN's creation 80 years ago, necessitating reform to enhance the council's effectiveness and inclusivity.

Support for India's bid extends beyond Russia, with Mauritius and Bhutan also advocating for India's inclusion. Mauritius' Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful hailed India as a significant global player deserving a permanent UNSC seat, while Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay called for a council that includes nations like India and Japan. Lavrov also cited the roles of forums such as SCO and BRICS in forming unified stances for the Global South, underscoring their significance.

UNSC reform has emerged as a major theme at this year's General Assembly. On the event's sidelines, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar led a BRICS foreign ministers' meeting, reaffirming support for the 2023 Johannesburg-II Declaration, which calls for a comprehensive restructuring of the council to become more democratic, representative, and efficient. Both China and Russia have previously expressed that Brazil and India should assume greater roles within the UN framework.

India has championed UNSC reform for decades, arguing that its current configuration no longer aligns with modern global realities. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)