Trinidad PM Celebrates Indian Humanitarian Ties at New York Gala

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar of Trinidad and Tobago was honored with a lively Indian reception in New York City, outside UNGA 80, as she participated in a humanitarian event slated to bring critical medical aid to Trinidad.

The gathering, organized by Jaipur Foot USA, BRUHUD NY Seniors, and the Rajasthan Association of North America, celebrated an upcoming artificial limb camp in Trinidad. This camp will offer free prosthetics to around 800 amputees, under the leadership of Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, marking its 120th international camp.

During the event, Persad-Bissessar expressed gratitude towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting his historic visit to Trinidad. Her speech emphasized the robust India-Trinidad partnership and Modi's commitment to South-South cooperation. The event featured traditional Bhojpuri performances, underscoring cultural links between the nations.

Prem Bhandari, Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA, played a crucial role in organizing the initiative, which was linked to discussions with former Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. The camp will also see involvement from Padma Bhushan D.R. Mehta, Jaipur Foot founder.

Persad-Bissessar noted that India's backing of Trinidad's UN Security Council bid was crucial, while the prosthetic camp is seen as a key outcome of Modi's Caribbean visit, promising economic and social benefits. Indian High Commissioner Dr. Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit was also pivotal in arranging the camp.

