Pakistan's Tax Reality Gap: Extravagant Lives, Nil Incomes

The widening chasm between the opulent lifestyles of many Pakistanis and their declared incomes is raising alarms among the country's top tax authorities. Nearly half of the returns filed for 2024 reported zero income despite evident wealth, according to reports by Dawn, a trend persisting into 2025 with over 40 percent of returns showing no earnings.

Officials from Pakistan's Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) acknowledge that the current system, based on universal self-assessment, has allowed taxpayers to exploit it freely. Without strict audits or third-party data, the system has failed to accurately capture true earnings. To combat this, the FBR aims to revamp its whistleblower program, increasing rewards from Rs 5 million to Rs 150 million, thus encouraging families, neighbors, and others with inside knowledge to report tax evasion.

Additionally, the FBR suggests simpler reward processes and timely payments to informants, while limiting inquiries to current tax years to foster compliance without fear of retrospective penalties. A senior official emphasized that the success of the whistleblower system relies on maintaining secrecy and offering credible incentives, underscoring the pressing need for reform in Pakistan's tax enforcement strategies, as per Dawn's report.

(With inputs from agencies.)