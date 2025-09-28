Left Menu

US Unveils Ambitious 21-Point Plan to End Gaza Conflict

The United States has introduced a 21-point strategy aiming to resolve the Gaza conflict, creating a path toward a Palestinian state. The plan involves deradicalization, Gaza's redevelopment, and proposes a temporary international force for security. Key elements include hostages' exchange and the formation of a Palestinian technocratic government.

Updated: 28-09-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 14:43 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, the United States has put forth a comprehensive 21-point plan targeting an end to the ongoing war in Gaza, according to a report by the Times of Israel, which reviewed a copy of the proposal.

The document, disseminated to a select group of Arab and Muslim nations, breaks new ground by offering a political horizon for peaceable coexistence between Israel and the Palestinians. Notably, it mandates an exchange of hostages and recommends the removal of Hamas from power.

The Times of Israel highlights that the plan calls for the deployment of an international stabilization force in Gaza and envisions a future Palestinian state. Critical measures involve infrastructure redevelopment and a temporary government of technocrats to manage day-to-day affairs in the region.

