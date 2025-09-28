US Unveils Ambitious 21-Point Plan to End Gaza Conflict

In a significant diplomatic move, the United States has put forth a comprehensive 21-point plan targeting an end to the ongoing war in Gaza, according to a report by the Times of Israel, which reviewed a copy of the proposal.

The document, disseminated to a select group of Arab and Muslim nations, breaks new ground by offering a political horizon for peaceable coexistence between Israel and the Palestinians. Notably, it mandates an exchange of hostages and recommends the removal of Hamas from power.

The Times of Israel highlights that the plan calls for the deployment of an international stabilization force in Gaza and envisions a future Palestinian state. Critical measures involve infrastructure redevelopment and a temporary government of technocrats to manage day-to-day affairs in the region.