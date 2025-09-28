Tharoor Advocates Multi-Alignment Amid Global Challenges

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor highlighted India's need to stay agile in a world characterized by constant change. Emphasizing the shift towards a 'world disorder,' Tharoor urged India to remain adaptable and alert, keeping multiple strategic options open.

Tharoor advocated for a multi-alignment strategy, ensuring India is not overly dependent on any single country, be it the United States, China, or others. He stressed the importance of economic independence and resilience against external influences.

Tharoor's comments came after US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggested India must adjust its policies to align with American interests. Lutnick emphasized India's need to open markets and avoid actions detrimental to the US economy, urging a cooperative stance for mutual benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)