Spike in Dengue Cases Strains Pakistan Hospitals: Urgent Need for Preventive Measures

On Saturday, Pakistan saw a surge in dengue cases with 41 new patients reported across three government hospitals, as per Dawn. A total of 127 patients are currently receiving treatment, following a season that has seen 12,941 outpatients, 2,218 admissions to dengue wards, and 1,128 confirmed cases.

According to a senior doctor at Holy Family Hospital, additional beds have been arranged in anticipation of emergencies. In compliance with directives from the Punjab government, treatment extends beyond Islamabad to other districts, with serious cases from Jhelum, Chakwal, and Attock being referred to Holy Family Hospital.

Dengue fever, spread by Aedes mosquitoes, poses a recurring threat, particularly during the monsoon season. Health experts urge more preventive measures, including mosquito control, to combat this infectious disease, which the WHO says threatens over half the global population with annual cases ranging from 100 to 400 million.