Left Menu

Struggling Afghans Face New Troubles After Deportation From Pakistan

Afghans deported from Pakistan report mistreatment and hardship upon return, urging the Islamic Emirate and aid organizations for support. Refugee camps closures in Pakistan exacerbate their plight, with millions returning amid challenging conditions accentuated by recent natural disasters and infrastructure constraints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:51 IST
Struggling Afghans Face New Troubles After Deportation From Pakistan
Afghan deportees with belongings after return from Pakistan (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Reports have surfaced that Afghans deported from Pakistan experience significant hardships upon their return, amid claims of police mistreatment. Many returnees, such as Shireen Del and Ahmad, highlight their lack of resources and call for support from the Islamic Emirate and aid organizations.

Shamila, another deportee, emphasized the challenges faced in Pakistan, while authorities in Islamabad confirmed the closure of five long-standing Afghan refugee camps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, affecting countless individuals.

The UNHCR has announced that over 2.8 million Afghans have returned to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan in 2025, with recent earthquakes exacerbating existing vulnerabilities. Meanwhile, refugee rights activist Nazar Nazari warns the situation will deteriorate further following camp closures.

TRENDING

1
Former Minister of Agriculture in China Sentenced to Death for Corruption

Former Minister of Agriculture in China Sentenced to Death for Corruption

 China
2
World Records Shatter at New Delhi Para Athletics Championships

World Records Shatter at New Delhi Para Athletics Championships

 India
3
ISPL Season 3 Set to Dazzle with Expanded Teams and Star Owners

ISPL Season 3 Set to Dazzle with Expanded Teams and Star Owners

 India
4
Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade in Jharkhand

Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025