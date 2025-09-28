Struggling Afghans Face New Troubles After Deportation From Pakistan
Afghans deported from Pakistan report mistreatment and hardship upon return, urging the Islamic Emirate and aid organizations for support. Refugee camps closures in Pakistan exacerbate their plight, with millions returning amid challenging conditions accentuated by recent natural disasters and infrastructure constraints.
Reports have surfaced that Afghans deported from Pakistan experience significant hardships upon their return, amid claims of police mistreatment. Many returnees, such as Shireen Del and Ahmad, highlight their lack of resources and call for support from the Islamic Emirate and aid organizations.
Shamila, another deportee, emphasized the challenges faced in Pakistan, while authorities in Islamabad confirmed the closure of five long-standing Afghan refugee camps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, affecting countless individuals.
The UNHCR has announced that over 2.8 million Afghans have returned to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan in 2025, with recent earthquakes exacerbating existing vulnerabilities. Meanwhile, refugee rights activist Nazar Nazari warns the situation will deteriorate further following camp closures.