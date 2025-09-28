Struggling Afghans Face New Troubles After Deportation From Pakistan

Reports have surfaced that Afghans deported from Pakistan experience significant hardships upon their return, amid claims of police mistreatment. Many returnees, such as Shireen Del and Ahmad, highlight their lack of resources and call for support from the Islamic Emirate and aid organizations.

Shamila, another deportee, emphasized the challenges faced in Pakistan, while authorities in Islamabad confirmed the closure of five long-standing Afghan refugee camps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, affecting countless individuals.

The UNHCR has announced that over 2.8 million Afghans have returned to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan in 2025, with recent earthquakes exacerbating existing vulnerabilities. Meanwhile, refugee rights activist Nazar Nazari warns the situation will deteriorate further following camp closures.