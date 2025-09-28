Afghanistan's Education Crisis: A Looming Threat to National Stability

UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, has issued a stark warning about the Taliban's prohibition on women's education, describing it as extremism that jeopardizes Afghanistan's stability and development, according to Tolo News. Speaking during the UN General Assembly in New York, Bennett criticized the Taliban's focus on religious indoctrination at the cost of formal education, which he believes robs Afghanistan's youth of opportunity and hope.

Bennett stressed the critical need for well-documented reports from Afghanistan to guide global dialogue and spur meaningful international action. He warned that without such evidence, the serious conditions facing Afghan women and girls could be overlooked. Bennett also advocated for more platforms to allow Afghan voices, especially those of Islamic scholars, to counter the Taliban's narrative.

The UN envoy highlighted the Taliban's suppression of civil society and the silencing of dissenters, stating that their actions remain under international observation. His comments align with continuous demands by human rights organizations for the UN to adopt stringent measures against Taliban-imposed restrictions. Bennett's warnings underscore the potential for long-term instability and international isolation, as one million Afghan girls remain deprived of education since the Taliban's return in 2021.

