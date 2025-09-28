Left Menu

Hindi Pakhwada 2025 in Dhaka: Celebrating Linguistic Diversity

The Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre in Dhaka celebrated Hindi Pakhwada 2025 with events highlighting India's linguistic diversity and cultural richness. Featuring competitions and performances, the fortnight-long celebration aimed to promote Hindi and other Indian languages. The program included keynotes from the Deputy High Commissioner of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 21:33 IST
Hindi Pakhwada 2025 in Dhaka: Celebrating Linguistic Diversity
Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre celebrates Hindi Pakhwada 2025 in Dhaka (Image Source: High Commission of India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC), part of the High Commission of India in Dhaka, marked Hindi Pakhwada 2025 with a vibrant blend of competitions, academic engagement, and cultural displays. Held from September 14 to 28, the celebration aimed to champion Hindi and highlight the diversity of Indian languages.

Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe attended as the Chief Guest, alongside distinguished professors from Dhaka University. IGCC arranged a series of competitions, including essay writing and poem recitation, with winners recognized at the closing ceremony. The event underscored the importance of India's linguistic heritage, which boasts 22 constitutionally recognized languages.

In his keynote, Deputy High Commissioner Badhe emphasized that Hindi Pakhwada celebrates not only Hindi but also the rich tapestry of Indian linguistic traditions. He praised India's recognition of Bangla as a classical language, calling it a shared pride that bolsters ties with Bangladesh. The evening concluded with a mesmerizing musical performance, further strengthening cultural bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Set to Roll with 300 New Electric Buses: A Move Towards Green Public Transport

Delhi Set to Roll with 300 New Electric Buses: A Move Towards Green Public T...

 India
2
Ruzhdi Shatters Shot Put Record, Secures Sixth Consecutive Gold

Ruzhdi Shatters Shot Put Record, Secures Sixth Consecutive Gold

 India
3
Viksit Bharat Run Unites Community in Harrow Celebration

Viksit Bharat Run Unites Community in Harrow Celebration

 United Kingdom
4
Viktor Hovland's Injury Shakes Up Ryder Cup Singles Lineup

Viktor Hovland's Injury Shakes Up Ryder Cup Singles Lineup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025