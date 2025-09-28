Hindi Pakhwada 2025 in Dhaka: Celebrating Linguistic Diversity

The Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC), part of the High Commission of India in Dhaka, marked Hindi Pakhwada 2025 with a vibrant blend of competitions, academic engagement, and cultural displays. Held from September 14 to 28, the celebration aimed to champion Hindi and highlight the diversity of Indian languages.

Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe attended as the Chief Guest, alongside distinguished professors from Dhaka University. IGCC arranged a series of competitions, including essay writing and poem recitation, with winners recognized at the closing ceremony. The event underscored the importance of India's linguistic heritage, which boasts 22 constitutionally recognized languages.

In his keynote, Deputy High Commissioner Badhe emphasized that Hindi Pakhwada celebrates not only Hindi but also the rich tapestry of Indian linguistic traditions. He praised India's recognition of Bangla as a classical language, calling it a shared pride that bolsters ties with Bangladesh. The evening concluded with a mesmerizing musical performance, further strengthening cultural bonds.

(With inputs from agencies.)