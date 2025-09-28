Viksit Bharat Run Unites Community in Harrow Celebration

In a vibrant display of unity and cultural pride, the Viksit Bharat Run took place in Harrow on Sunday. Organized with the support of the High Commission of India and in collaboration with Grays Community, the event attracted a diverse crowd of participants, including members of the Indian diaspora and local residents.

Speaking to reporters, High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami, expressed that the run celebrated the spirit of service and underscored the contributions of Indians abroad. 'Our aim was to showcase a community committed to serving both India and their adopted countries, enhancing the global image of Indians as contributors,' he remarked.

The event, which forms part of the broader 'Seva Pakhwada' initiatives launched on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, saw participation from notable figures such as UK MP Bob Blackman. He lauded the Indian community's active engagement and highlighted the run's role in fostering physical activity and celebrating Indian contributions throughout the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)