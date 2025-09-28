Left Menu

Viksit Bharat Run Unites Community in Harrow Celebration

The Viksit Bharat Run in Harrow united the Indian diaspora and locals in a celebration of cultural pride and fitness, supported by India's High Commission. The event emphasized community service, highlighting the contributions of Indians abroad, and featured enthusiastic participation from residents and local leaders.

High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a vibrant display of unity and cultural pride, the Viksit Bharat Run took place in Harrow on Sunday. Organized with the support of the High Commission of India and in collaboration with Grays Community, the event attracted a diverse crowd of participants, including members of the Indian diaspora and local residents.

Speaking to reporters, High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami, expressed that the run celebrated the spirit of service and underscored the contributions of Indians abroad. 'Our aim was to showcase a community committed to serving both India and their adopted countries, enhancing the global image of Indians as contributors,' he remarked.

The event, which forms part of the broader 'Seva Pakhwada' initiatives launched on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, saw participation from notable figures such as UK MP Bob Blackman. He lauded the Indian community's active engagement and highlighted the run's role in fostering physical activity and celebrating Indian contributions throughout the UK.

