Left Menu

Vietnam Braces for Impact as Typhoon Bualoi Threatens Central Coast

Vietnam is mobilizing over 100,000 military personnel and evacuating 250,000 people as Typhoon Bualoi looms. The storm, with winds reaching 130 km/h, is the 10th typhoon this year. Authorities closed airports, directed fishing boats to harbor, and prepared coastal defenses to minimize potential damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 23:26 IST
Vietnam Braces for Impact as Typhoon Bualoi Threatens Central Coast
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnam is on high alert as Typhoon Bualoi nears its central coast, necessitating the mobilization of nearly 100,000 military personnel and the evacuation of approximately 250,000 people. Al Jazeera reported Sunday that winds of up to 130 km/h mark Bualoi as the tenth typhoon to threaten the country in 2025, with landfall anticipated later in the day, according to Vietnam's meteorology agency.

The agency warned of the storm's rapid movement, nearly double the average speed, and its potential to unleash a combination of natural disasters, including destructive winds, torrential rain, floods, flash floods, landslides, and coastal inundation. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized the urgency, calling for the "highest level of readiness" as the cyclone approached Vietnamese waters, reported Al Jazeera, referencing Viet Nam News.

Precautionary measures include closing at least four airports and ordering fishing boats back to harbor, with authorities in coastal areas urging residents to secure their vessels. Al Jazeera highlighted a crisis involving three missing fishermen from Ho Chi Minh City when one vessel sank, and another was disabled by massive waves off Quang Tri province, though eight individuals were rescued. Emergency efforts in Da Nang, the largest city, involve evacuating over 210,000 residents and deploying more than 200 workers to perform coastline reinforcement tasks.

The typhoon's earlier impact on the Philippines resulted in widespread mudslides and floods, with at least ten fatalities reported and ten others missing. Al Jazeera cites growing concern among scientists that storms in the region are intensifying due to climate change. Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reported over 100 casualties or missing individuals from natural disasters in the first seven months of 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Burn Accident at Bokaro Steel Plant Injures Three Workers

Burn Accident at Bokaro Steel Plant Injures Three Workers

 India
2
Operation Sindoor on games field; outcome is same -- India wins: PM Modi after Indian cricket team's Asia Cup triumph over Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor on games field; outcome is same -- India wins: PM Modi aft...

 India
3
India's Cricket Showdown: Key Performances and Bowling Highlights

India's Cricket Showdown: Key Performances and Bowling Highlights

 United Arab Emirates
4
India Triumphs in Asia Cup, Echoing 'Operation Sindoor' Success

India Triumphs in Asia Cup, Echoing 'Operation Sindoor' Success

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025