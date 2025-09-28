Left Menu

Global Leaders Converge in South Africa for P20 Summit: Advocating Solidarity and Sustainability

The Federal National Council of the UAE is set to participate in the P20 Summit in Kleinmond, South Africa. This event will showcase critical sessions on disaster resilience, debt sustainability, and energy transition. The Women's P20 Meeting will focus on gender issues in climate resilience and economic empowerment.

  • United Arab Emirates

The UAE's Federal National Council will join a global congregation at the 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit, happening in Kleinmond, South Africa from September 29 to October 3, 2025. The event, under the theme 'Harnessing Parliamentary Diplomacy for Global Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability,' promises to be a focal point for international dialogue.

The summit will feature four high-profile sessions addressing issues such as 'Strengthening Disaster Resilience and Responses,' 'Ensuring Debt Sustainability for Low-Income Countries,' 'Mobilizing Finance for a Just Energy Transition,' and 'Harnessing Critical Minerals for Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development.'

Ahead of the main summit, the 2nd P20 Meeting of Women Parliamentarians will take place, emphasizing gender mainstreaming in climate resilience and energy transition, empowering women in economic decision-making, and boosting their representation and leadership in legislative bodies.

