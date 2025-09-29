Left Menu

Liver Fat, Not Weight, Crucial in Child Obesity Health Risks

Research by Tel Aviv University reveals that liver fat, rather than bodyweight, is critical in predicting health risks in obese children. The study found significant differences in liver fat content among children, impacting the likelihood of developing serious illnesses. A Mediterranean diet may help protect liver health and prevent metabolic disorders.

Liver Fat, Not Weight, Crucial in Child Obesity Health Risks
Representative Image (Photo/ Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv University researchers have discovered that liver fat is a more critical indicator than bodyweight for predicting severe health issues in children with obesity. The findings, announced on September 29, shift the focus from weight to liver health in understanding obesity-related ailments.

The study involved examining 31 obese Israeli children and found that those with metabolic complications had livers containing 14% fat on average, significantly higher than those who were metabolically healthy. The researchers utilized advanced MRI scans to measure liver fat directly, making it one of few studies applying such methodology to children.

Prof. Yftach Gepner, leading the study, emphasizes dietary quality over weight loss in managing obesity-related health risks. The findings highlight the need for improved diets, focusing on reducing processed foods and unhealthy fats, particularly in children born from high-risk pregnancies. These insights open new avenues for preventing metabolic illnesses through dietary interventions and early screenings.

