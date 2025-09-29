India and Bhutan Launch Pioneering Rail Links to Enhance Connectivity

In a landmark development, India and Bhutan are set to launch their inaugural rail link projects, aiming to bolster connectivity and foster economic growth between the two nations. The new ventures come in the form of two significant projects: the Kokrajhar-Gelephu and the Banarhat-Samtse rail lines.

The Kokrajhar-Gelephu line, receiving an investment of ₹3,456 crore, is poised to connect Assam's Kokrajhar and Chirang districts with Bhutan's Sarpang region. Officials highlight that the project is expected to enhance passenger and cargo movement, facilitate economic opportunities, and bolster employment. Meanwhile, Bhutan's Gelephu is being developed as a "mindfulness city" under its strategic plans.

Meanwhile, the Banarhat-Samtse line, which comes with an investment of ₹577 crore, is set to link West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district with Bhutan's Samtse, enhancing cross-border trade and connectivity. The Samtse region is emerging as an industrial hub under the Bhutanese government's vision. Both initiatives are expected to open up Bhutan's access to international trade routes via Indian ports, aligning with India's commitment to supporting Bhutan's economic infrastructure and further strengthening bilateral relations.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri described these projects as a "major new initiative" at a joint press conference with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Misri emphasized the extraordinary relationship between India and Bhutan, characterized by deep cultural ties, high-level engagements, and India's extensive developmental assistance to Bhutan, especially in infrastructure and economic advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)