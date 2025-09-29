Left Menu

Kenya Navy Commander Strengthens Maritime Ties with India

Major General Paul Owuor Otieno, Kenya Navy Commander, visited India to bolster maritime collaboration. Meetings with Indian naval leaders focused on joint exercises and security in the Indian Ocean. The visit underscores the deepening partnership between the nations, reinforcing regional stability and multifaceted defense cooperation.

Kenya Navy Commander Paul Owuor Otieno with Indian Navy Chief Dinesh K Tripathi in New Delhi (Image Source: Indian Navy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Major General Paul Owuor Otieno, the Commander of the Kenya Navy, arrived in India for a significant diplomatic engagement aimed at enhancing maritime ties. He was ceremonially welcomed by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi with a Guard of Honour in New Delhi.

During the visit, comprehensive discussions were held on a wide array of collaborative initiatives, including operational, training, and hydrographic engagements. The two nations are particularly focusing on the multilateral Exercise Africa-India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME), which is expected to further consolidate their strategic partnership.

Further advancing defense cooperation, Major General Otieno also conferred with General Upendra Dwivedi. Their talks centered on expanding bilateral defense cooperation and addressing regional security dynamics. This visit symbolizes the enduring maritime partnership between Kenya and India, marked by shared historical ties and ongoing initiatives.

