Bridging Nations: India Hosts 'Startup Connect' for Bangladeshi Innovators

The High Commission of India in Dhaka facilitated 'Startup Connect,' a significant event on Sunday where more than 30 influential Bangladeshi startup figures gathered to foster networking and explore collaborative opportunities. As highlighted in a Monday statement, the initiative showcased the robust growth within both nations' startup ecosystems.

High Commissioner Pranay Verma stressed the critical role innovation plays in future Indo-Bangladeshi relations. He applauded startups for their youth-driven approaches and potential to create synergies between the two countries, fostering mutual growth and partnership through new ideas and collaborations.

Prominent Bangladeshi industry voices like Technohaven's Habibullah N Karim discussed the sector's expansion, while Mirza Salman Hossain Beg and ShopUp's Ataur Rahim Chowdhury shared insights on cross-border partnerships. This momentum is leading up to the Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit 2025, a major event that promises to connect global innovators.

(With inputs from agencies.)