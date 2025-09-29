Bridging Nations: India Hosts 'Startup Connect' for Bangladeshi Innovators
The High Commission of India organized the 'Startup Connect' in Dhaka, uniting over 30 Bangladeshi startup leaders. The event emphasized the potential for collaboration between Indian and Bangladeshi startups, underlined by shared technological innovation and entrepreneurship. It served as a precursor to the Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit 2025.
The High Commission of India in Dhaka facilitated 'Startup Connect,' a significant event on Sunday where more than 30 influential Bangladeshi startup figures gathered to foster networking and explore collaborative opportunities. As highlighted in a Monday statement, the initiative showcased the robust growth within both nations' startup ecosystems.
High Commissioner Pranay Verma stressed the critical role innovation plays in future Indo-Bangladeshi relations. He applauded startups for their youth-driven approaches and potential to create synergies between the two countries, fostering mutual growth and partnership through new ideas and collaborations.
Prominent Bangladeshi industry voices like Technohaven's Habibullah N Karim discussed the sector's expansion, while Mirza Salman Hossain Beg and ShopUp's Ataur Rahim Chowdhury shared insights on cross-border partnerships. This momentum is leading up to the Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit 2025, a major event that promises to connect global innovators.
