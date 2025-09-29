Left Menu

Bridging Nations: India Hosts 'Startup Connect' for Bangladeshi Innovators

The High Commission of India organized the 'Startup Connect' in Dhaka, uniting over 30 Bangladeshi startup leaders. The event emphasized the potential for collaboration between Indian and Bangladeshi startups, underlined by shared technological innovation and entrepreneurship. It served as a precursor to the Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:03 IST
Bridging Nations: India Hosts 'Startup Connect' for Bangladeshi Innovators
High Commission of India hosts "Startup Connect" in Dhaka with leading Bangladeshi startups (Image Source: High Commission of India, Dhaka). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The High Commission of India in Dhaka facilitated 'Startup Connect,' a significant event on Sunday where more than 30 influential Bangladeshi startup figures gathered to foster networking and explore collaborative opportunities. As highlighted in a Monday statement, the initiative showcased the robust growth within both nations' startup ecosystems.

High Commissioner Pranay Verma stressed the critical role innovation plays in future Indo-Bangladeshi relations. He applauded startups for their youth-driven approaches and potential to create synergies between the two countries, fostering mutual growth and partnership through new ideas and collaborations.

Prominent Bangladeshi industry voices like Technohaven's Habibullah N Karim discussed the sector's expansion, while Mirza Salman Hossain Beg and ShopUp's Ataur Rahim Chowdhury shared insights on cross-border partnerships. This momentum is leading up to the Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit 2025, a major event that promises to connect global innovators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unity and Development: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Uttar Pradesh

Unity and Development: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
India and Canada Rebuild Diplomatic Bridges

India and Canada Rebuild Diplomatic Bridges

 India
3
Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Donates Rs 10 Crore for Maharashtra Flood Relief

Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Donates Rs 10 Crore for Maharashtra Flood Rel...

 India
4
Senate Sets Vote to Prevent Government Shutdown

Senate Sets Vote to Prevent Government Shutdown

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025