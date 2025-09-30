Tragic Pattern of Police Targeting in Karachi Persists

A spate of violence against police officers continues in Karachi, Pakistan, as an officer named Qaiser was fatally shot by unknown assailants in the Bhains Colony area. ARY News reported the incident, noting Qaiser was on duty at Saudabad Police Station in District Korangi. The attack occurred near 10th Street Road.

Witnesses claim Qaiser was attempting to thwart a robbery when he was killed. The perpetrator fled the scene armed with a 30-bore pistol. Qaiser was transported to Jinnah Post Graduate Hospital, where his body was subsequently handed over to his family following a postmortem examination. An FIR has been filed, and investigations are underway.

This incident follows another shooting on September 18, where Constable Sadam Hussain was killed in Karachi. He was attacked at a motorcycle repair shop by four individuals in a white car. Evidence gathered includes spent 9mm and 30-bore shells. Authorities are under pressure, with Sindh Home Minister Zia ul Hassan Langah insisting on a thorough investigation and swift arrests. Sadly, this mirrors an earlier incident in August where ASI Mohammad Khan Abro was targeted outside his home in a similar fashion.

