Deadly Earthquake Strikes Cebu: Death Toll Rises Amidst State of Calamity

In a devastating turn of events, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck the central Philippine island province of Cebu, leaving 60 people dead and approximately 150 injured, according to Al Jazeera reports on Wednesday. The seismic activity occurred at 9:59 PM local time on Tuesday, as confirmed by the United States Geological Survey, striking near the northern tip of Cebu Island close to the city of Bogo, which has a population of about 90,000.

Rafaelito Alejandro, deputy administrator for the Philippines Office of Civil Defence, announced the updated death toll on Wednesday, which sharply increased from initial reports of 26 fatalities. "The situation remains dynamic as we receive more reports that suggest up to 60 individuals have perished," Alejandro informed the press in Manila. The disaster has triggered a "state of calamity" declaration in several areas within Cebu.

The earthquake, followed by four subsequent shocks of magnitude 5 or higher, has caused widespread power outages and infrastructure damage, including the collapse of buildings. The Cebu provincial government, through its official Facebook page, has sought medical volunteers to aid relief efforts. Governor Pamela Baricuatro disclosed in a social media video that the impact assessment is still ongoing and warned, "The damage could be more extensive than currently perceived." Residents from Cebu, Leyte, and Biliran have been cautioned by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology to stay alert for potential coastal hazards like abnormal sea waves.