Left Menu

British MPs Demand Immediate Action on PoJK Crisis

British parliamentarians have voiced serious concerns about the escalating unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK), urging the UK government to address communication blocks and human rights abuses. The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir, led by Imran Hussain, called for peaceful dialogue and international attention to resolve the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:46 IST
British MPs Demand Immediate Action on PoJK Crisis
Imran Hussain MP, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir (Photo: X/@Imran_HussainMP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant development, British parliamentarians have raised alarms over the deteriorating situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK). Widespread protests and a stringent lockdown have engulfed the region since September 29, leading to a severe communication blackout. Affected areas are cut off from mobile, internet, and landline services, escalating fears and unrest.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir, spearheaded by Imran Hussain MP, conveyed their apprehensions in a formal letter to Hamish Falconer MP. Highlighting reports from the ground, they underscored the deployment of heavy police and paramilitary forces, exacerbating the already tense environment.

The MPs expressed concerns about civilian safety, citing the suspension of communications and aggressive measures to control demonstrations as severe human rights issues. They urged the UK government, particularly the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, to leverage diplomatic channels with Islamabad to halt the crackdown. Stressing the distress among UK constituents connected to PoJK, the parliamentarians called for reinstating communication lines, reducing tensions, and engaging in meaningful negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rate-Sensitive Stocks Rally as RBI Holds Interest Rates Steady

Rate-Sensitive Stocks Rally as RBI Holds Interest Rates Steady

 India
2
Powering Tomorrow: Schneider Electric and NVIDIA Transform AI Infrastructure

Powering Tomorrow: Schneider Electric and NVIDIA Transform AI Infrastructure

 United States
3
The Battle for Karnataka: Shivakumar's Path to Chief Ministership

The Battle for Karnataka: Shivakumar's Path to Chief Ministership

 India
4
India Gears Up for Test Against Depleted West Indies After Asia Cup Drama

India Gears Up for Test Against Depleted West Indies After Asia Cup Drama

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025