British MPs Demand Immediate Action on PoJK Crisis

In a significant development, British parliamentarians have raised alarms over the deteriorating situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK). Widespread protests and a stringent lockdown have engulfed the region since September 29, leading to a severe communication blackout. Affected areas are cut off from mobile, internet, and landline services, escalating fears and unrest.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir, spearheaded by Imran Hussain MP, conveyed their apprehensions in a formal letter to Hamish Falconer MP. Highlighting reports from the ground, they underscored the deployment of heavy police and paramilitary forces, exacerbating the already tense environment.

The MPs expressed concerns about civilian safety, citing the suspension of communications and aggressive measures to control demonstrations as severe human rights issues. They urged the UK government, particularly the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, to leverage diplomatic channels with Islamabad to halt the crackdown. Stressing the distress among UK constituents connected to PoJK, the parliamentarians called for reinstating communication lines, reducing tensions, and engaging in meaningful negotiations.

